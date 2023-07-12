Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,034,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 192,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after acquiring an additional 650,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

