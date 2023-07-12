Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.61

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.61 and last traded at $157.58, with a volume of 13964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.34.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.