Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.52. The stock had a trading volume of 189,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

