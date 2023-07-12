Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,758,000 after buying an additional 410,926 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.11. The stock had a trading volume of 322,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,667. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

