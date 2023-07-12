Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 235.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $142.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,416. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.