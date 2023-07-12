Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $199.67

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $199.67 and last traded at $199.54, with a volume of 4137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.63.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
