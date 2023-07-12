Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $199.67

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $199.67 and last traded at $199.54, with a volume of 4137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.63.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395,371 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,143,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,251,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,673 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

