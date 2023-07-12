Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. 1,031,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

