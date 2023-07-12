Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 17.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

