Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 207,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 404,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,305,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

