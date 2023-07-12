Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Brooklyn FI LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 194.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,292. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

