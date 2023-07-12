Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $88,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $143.45. 380,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,444. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.