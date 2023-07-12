Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) fell 14.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 30,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 57,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Velocity Minerals Trading Down 14.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$26.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.88.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

