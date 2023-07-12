Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $111.21 million and $48.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,556.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00316935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.03 or 0.00903534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.00537948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00061791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00130286 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,281,969 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.