VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total value of $135,694.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VRSN traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.83. 610,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VeriSign by 88.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

