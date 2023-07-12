Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,452,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.54.

Shares of VRTX traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.47. 94,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,766. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

