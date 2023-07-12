Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 89,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 20,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

