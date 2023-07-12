Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 80,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

