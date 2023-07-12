Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $501,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

