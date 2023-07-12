Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 484,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.69.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.