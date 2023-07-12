Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on August 1st

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NCV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 422,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCV. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.