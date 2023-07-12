Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EDI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 47,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
