Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 47,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

