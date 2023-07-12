Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 42.9%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 42.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 114,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 125,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Visionstate Stock Down 28.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.98.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

