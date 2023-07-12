Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.31

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 934362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.58 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

