VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,356,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 476,589 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $7.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research cut their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.63.

In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975 over the last ninety days. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,941,000 after buying an additional 149,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,793,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,486 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

