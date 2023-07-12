Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.20 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00010455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $89.94 million and $2.31 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,612.50 or 1.00004169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.21267002 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,672,540.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.