W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. 586,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,040. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 120.23%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

