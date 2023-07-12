W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $796.06

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $796.06 and last traded at $795.32, with a volume of 144253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $776.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $705.50.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $711.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.