Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

WMT traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.22. The stock has a market cap of $418.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

