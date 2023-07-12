Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.22. The firm has a market cap of $416.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

