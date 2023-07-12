Wanchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.31 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,799,349 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

