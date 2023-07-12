Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $39.69 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,803,796 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

