Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.22.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

