Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.22.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.