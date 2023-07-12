Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 14,853 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Dover worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.65. 107,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $144.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

