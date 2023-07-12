Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,636 shares of company stock worth $33,599,416. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $445.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.03.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.