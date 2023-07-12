Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 25,596 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 4.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.22% of CME Group worth $150,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.08. 457,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,846. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.31 and a 200 day moving average of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

