Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.91. The company had a trading volume of 169,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,111. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

