Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

