Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $135.20 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 819,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 4.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $135,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.



