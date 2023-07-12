Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.7 %

AVY stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.86. The stock had a trading volume of 169,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,316. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.37.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

