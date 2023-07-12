Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $4,656,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,145 shares of company stock worth $108,165,396. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,321. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

