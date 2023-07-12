Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 885 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,872.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 28,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.7 %

SPGI stock traded up $10.51 on Wednesday, hitting $406.93. 700,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,458. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $409.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

