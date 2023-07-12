Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Weibo Price Performance

WB stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Weibo has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.70 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 14.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,917,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 97,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $7,021,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

