Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $404,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

