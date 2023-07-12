Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $7.39.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.