Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.11.

Masimo Stock Down 3.0 %

MASI stock opened at $154.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.55.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

