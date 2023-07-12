Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MPC opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

