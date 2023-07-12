Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New $4.66 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. Snowflake accounts for about 1.8% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,587,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,145 shares of company stock worth $108,165,396. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

Snowflake stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.92. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

