Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,050 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after buying an additional 760,934 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

ADI stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

