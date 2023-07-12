Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 2,462 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

