Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 268 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $300.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.48 and its 200-day moving average is $209.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

