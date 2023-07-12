Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.